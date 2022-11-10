November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Three more arrested as part of prison murder probe

By Elias Hazou00
prizon 38

Police on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old inmate at the Central Prisons.

The three individuals being held are all male, aged 53, 38 and 36. They are expected to appear before a judge on Friday for their remand hearing.

It was not specified whether they were also inmates.

The case involves the death of Turkish Cypriot Tansu Cidan, whose autopsy showed he had been beaten to death.

Previously, 10 prison guards had been suspended following Cidan’s death and 11 fellow inmates remanded, with police investigating premeditated murder.

Cidan had been arrested in April for drugs possession with intent to supply. He was serving a long-term sentence for “multiple crimes”, reported to include eight years for possession of a significant quantity of drugs.

Related Posts

Public consultation on the draft law for ‘Mortgage to Rent’ scheme

Sarah Ktisti

House extends foreclosures freeze

Staff Reporter

Two women arrested for theft

Staff Reporter

Anastasiades hails France as a key strategic partner

Elias Hazou

Businesses on Makarios Ave ‘desperate’ over road changes, officials says ‘tough’

Elias Hazou

Bands to rock out Savino Live

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign