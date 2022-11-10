November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two women arrested for theft

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs woman

Police on Thursday placed under arrest two women in Limassol suspected of stealing some €22,000 worth of merchandise from their employer.

The two suspects, aged 52 and 36, worked at the online sales department of a supermarket. The complaint against them was filed by the company’s manager.

The two women are said to have on multiple occasions sent by courier boxes of goods to people known to them, without entering the orders in the company system.

According to their manager, the women had access to the company’s electronic system and were trained in issuing consignment notes.

The case, being investigated by Limassol CID, concerns conspiracy to commit a felony and theft by employees.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Anastasiades hails France as a key strategic partner

Elias Hazou

Businesses on Makarios Ave ‘desperate’ over road changes, officials says ‘tough’

Elias Hazou

Bands to rock out Savino Live

Eleni Philippou

Patriarch’s visit to attend funeral seen as significant for future of Cyprus church

Nikolaos Prakas

Oktay’s statements in north seen as threatening

Nikolaos Prakas

MPs call for allowances for specialised meds not covered by Gesy

Sarah Ktisti
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign