November 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Court orders detention of trio in prison murder investigation

By Sarah Ktisti00
Nicosia central prisons

Nicosia district court on Friday issued a detention order for three men, aged 53, 38 and 36, in connection with the case of the premeditated murder of a 41-year-old inmate at the central prisons, according to a police announcement.

It was not specified whether they were also inmates.

The case involves the death of Turkish Cypriot Tansu Cidan, whose autopsy showed he had been beaten to death.

Previously, 10 prison guards had been suspended following Cidan’s death and 11 inmates remanded, with police investigating premeditated murder.

