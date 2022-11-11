November 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman in serious condition after being hit by car

By Nick Theodoulou00
taep ambulance new
Photo: Okypy

A 40-year-old woman is in serious condition at Nicosia General after being hit by a car driven by a 59-year-old man in Strovolos, police said on Friday.

According to authorities, the woman was hit while walking on Vyzantiou Street in Strovolos at around 5pm on Thursday.

She was rushed to hospital by an ambulance that arrived at the scene and was taken into surgery.

Doctors said she is in a serious condition.

An alcotest was given to the driver, which registered a zero.

 

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Six deaths, over 3,500 new cases this week

Nikolaos Prakas

Exhibition looks at the Covid Years

Eleni Philippou

Former footballer and family given temporary leave to stay

Nikolaos Prakas

Cruise ship passenger flown to Limassol hospital due to cardiac arrest symptoms

Nikolaos Prakas

Traffic cams recording 450 violations a day

Nick Theodoulou

Three more arrested as part of prison murder probe

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign