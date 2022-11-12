November 12, 2022

Art from around the world at new showcase

By Eleni Philippou00
1 (4)

An event coming up towards the end of November brings together artists from Cyprus, Greece, the UK, the Netherlands and Canada and focuses on cultivating the collecting of contemporary art. Bravo Bravo Editions presents Showcase, on November 26 and 27 at Dancehouse Lefkosia inviting the public to discover and buy artworks by the artists.

The participating artists range from internationally recognised to fresh and emerging. A curated selection of more than 90 artworks in limited editions and unique multiples, will include works on paper, textiles, sculptures and artists’ books.

The event will offer a unique opportunity to access new or previously unseen works from the artists’ studios and to bring to light the breadth of current artistic practices. The aim of the event is to introduce new ways of cultivating the local art market and to ease the collecting of art for first-time and seasoned buyers alike with a welcoming price range of €50-1,000.

Organised by the newly-formed Bravo Bravo Editions, the organisers are a platform that deals in limited editions and unique multiples, bridging the gap between contemporary artists and the public. Based in Cyprus and operating internationally, it is developed as a tool for discovering, engaging with and buying contemporary art.

Taking part in the Showcase are the artists: AM (Lito Kattou & Petros Moris), Adonis Archontides, Katy Hundertmark, Stelios Ilchuk, Elina Ioannou, Stelios Kallinikou, Irini Karayannopoulou, Chrysanthi Koumianaki, Christos Kyriakides, Phanos Kyriakou, Orestis Lazouras, Joanna Louca, Marietta Mavrokordatou, Eleni Odysseos, Alexandros Pissourios, Simone Philippou, Scott Rogers, Efi Savvides, Nikos Stephou, Korallia Stergides, Milenko Stevanovic, Constantinos Taliotis, Leontios Toumpouris, Rabindranath Xavier Bhose, Marina Xenofontos, Natalie Yiaxi and Shaheer Zazai.

 

Showcase

Artists from Cyprus, Greece, the UK, the Netherlands and Canada participate in a showcase. By Bravo Bravo Editions. November 26-27. Dancehouse Lefkosia, Nicosia. Saturday: 11am-6pm. Sunday:10am-5pm. [email protected]

