November 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Presidential Commissioner to participate in 7th trilateral Cyprus, Greece, Egypt meeting on diaspora issues

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Presidential Commissioner, Photis Photiou, will participate in the 7th trilateral meeting of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt on Diaspora issues that will take place on Monday in Cairo.

Photiou told CNA that during his meeting with the Egyptian minister of state for immigration aes and Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andreas Katsaniotis they will discuss the continuation of the ‘Nostos’ programme, the encouragement of initiatives with diaspora organizations of third countries, particularly in the UK, the USA, Austria, South Africa and France.

Moreover, they will discuss actions by young people of the diaspora in third countries and about the support of young people to the Cyprus – Egypt initiative on the environment that was presented during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh.

The Presidential Commissioner will also have bilateral meetings with his two counterparts, and will meet with Greek Cypriots living in Egypt.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

