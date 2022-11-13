November 13, 2022

Russell takes his first win in Brazil in Mercedes one-two

George Russell took a maiden grand prix victory - and a first for Mercedes in 2022

Britain’s George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory on Sunday to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.

Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.

In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering crowd.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third, with team mate Charles Leclerc fourth.

