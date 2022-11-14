November 14, 2022

A concert all about girl power

The work of legendary female musicians will soon sound in Nicosia performed by female artists of today. The dynamic concert show Girl Power – Pop Divas Through Time with Sophia Patsalides and Sarah Milne on stage is coming on November 30 as part of the Nicosia International Festival 2022.

Emerging singer songwriter Patsalides and professional west end performer, author, singer songwriter Milne along with the Vixens Girl Group, will take audiences through a journey of pop divas through time, showcasing girl power through music. November 30’s performance will be a celebration of creativity empowered by women whose musical career changed the realm of the music industry and the world.

Iconic songs will be performed that audiences will most certainly know, taking them through the music of the greats such as Edith Piaf, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Huston, Carol King all the way to pop sensations like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse and Adele to the younger generation of pop singers like Billie Eilish, Celeste and local female talent Patsalides.

The Girl Power – Pop Divas Through Time concert coming up towards the end of the month will honour some of the women that changed the course of music and empowered females around the globe, all while new talents take the stage.

 

Girl Power – Pop Divas Through Time

Concert with Sophia Patsalides and Sarah Milne along with the Vixens Girl Group. November 30. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tickets start at €14. www.soldoutticketbox.com

