November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
A silent disco party at dusk

By Eleni Philippou
Headphones on, world out. A silent disco party is coming up at a park in Pervolia. Each guest will be given a pair of headphones from where they will hear the music and dance next to other headphone-wearing party-goers. It’s a music party without noise disruptions.

“If you’ve never been to a silent disco before,” say organisers, “the concept explores a new way of listening to music without noise pollution. When the sun goes down, the wild things come out. But there’s no need to be too loud! Our team believes in quality over volume, and we’re inviting you to our first silent disco event to dance the day away”.

From 2pm to 7pm the crowd will gather at a location in Pervolia to watch the sun set and dance to the tribal tunes of DJs Valentin Raif and Alineats. As the event will be outdoors, guests are encouraged to come in warm clothing and a good mood, the rest will be up to the organising team.

“As you arrive, we will hand you a pair of headsets so that you can tune in to the DJs and also an interactive playlist on a separate channel. There are a limited number of headsets, therefore, we kindly request that you reserve your spot with us ahead of time. You can also add in your song requests at this time for the playlist we build together by following our social media and reaching out to us at any time.”

 

Silent Disco Party at Dusk

By the Sunsets.Cy team. November 19. Magyarorszagi Beloiannisz Park, Pervolia, Larnaca. 2pm-7pm. Facebook event: Silent Disco Party at Dusk

 

