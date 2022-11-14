Karpasia bishop throws hat in the ring for new archbishop

Karpasia bishop Christoforos on Monday said he was throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming succession of the archbishop’s throne.

In a statement, he said he was not doing this because he felt the most worthy for the title, but as a high ranking priest who “through the church system and with absolute respect to the difference between the two posts, will proceed with love and peace regardless of the outcome, for the benefit of the church and the country”.

The election of a new archbishop is primarily a purely ecclesiastical event, rather than an electoral process, he added, which means it cannot be treated as an ordinary secular process, “which exudes contention, confrontation, conflicts and human passions and weaknesses”.

In this ecclesiastical event “we are not looking for the best candidate, because there is simply none who is better than the rest,” the bishop said.

“The Primate of a church does not act on his own, nor does he impose his own agenda or govern by himself, but synodically, consensually, unifying and in the spirit of brotherhood, love and understanding alongside othes”.

Ascension to the archbishop’s throne comes as a result of prayer, inner prudence, an enlightened mind, and an awareness of the essence and mission of the church, which helps refrain from actions that paint a different picture, he added.

Although about 60 senior clerics are eligible to contest the throne of the archbishop, vacated after the passing of Chrysostomos II, in practice the race will come down to six or seven individuals.

Eligible for the throne are all the members of the Holy Synod, as well as celibate elders and deacons who hold a degree from an accredited school of theology and who have held a ministry for at least 10 years. Candidates must be at least 35 years of age.

Through a process, the Holy Synod will then select the new archbishop from the top three contenders after all registered parishioners have written down who they think the next archbishop should be.

The top contenders for the are said to be the bishops of Limassol, Tamassos, Konstantia, Morphou, Kyrenia and Karpasia. Other pundits include Bishop of Paphos Georgios, currently the caretaker of the Church of Cyprus.

A survey carried out this summer had given Limassol Bishop Athanasios a firm lead – around 17 percentage points ahead of the second, Bishop of Tamassos Isaias.

The Holy Synod is meeting on Monday morning to decide the date when the elections will be held.