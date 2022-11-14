November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kasoulides heads to London for meeting with counterpart

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides will go to London for a working visit with his British counterpart James Cleverley, it was announced on Monday.

Kasoulides will leave on Tuesday, and is set to discuss bilateral relations, prospects of deepening relations and Turkey’s attempts to upgrade the north.

Following their meeting, both ministers will sign a memorandum of understanding outlining the practical methods in strengthening the bilateral relationship between both countries.

Kasoulides will also meet with House foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns and other members of parliament and the Foreign and Commonwealth office.

The minister will return to Cyprus on November 16.

