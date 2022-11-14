November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca dockers agree to end strike

By Elias Hazou00
Larnaca dockers on Monday agreed to end their strike action after a deal hammered out through the mediation of the ministers of labour and transport.

The two ministers met separately, and then together, with union representatives for the port workers and with representatives of the private operators at Larnaca port, Kition Ocean Holdings Ltd.

Following the talks, Labour Minister Kyriacos Koushos said that an interim agreement was reached, where work at the Larnaca pier will be shared on a 50/50 basis between the dockers and the operators.

This stopgap solution will last until March 2023.

The two sides undertook to continue talks with one another in the intervening period, with the aim of coming to a definitive arrangement.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos welcomed the arrangement, noting that for the time being industrial action has been averted at essential services.

He added that he hoped the two sides would approach their dispute “responsibly” going forward.

Last week Larnaca port workers downed their tools after trade unions accused the private company of unilaterally backtracking from an agreement signed with the government back in October.

The dockers said they wanted the same deal that applies at the other commercial port, in Limassol.

The strike action drew condemnation from both the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Employers and Industrialists Federation.

In a statement, the former accused the dock workers of holding a vital sector of the economy hostage.

For their part, the Employers and Industrialists Federation also censured the work stoppage at the port, saying the strike was taking place in breach of the Industrial Relations Code.

 

