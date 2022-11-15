November 15, 2022

Three jailed after receiving 13.5kg cannabis at Larnaca airport

By Antigoni Pitta00
Three men, aged 22 and 23, were jailed by Larnaca criminal court on Tuesday after receiving 13.5kg of cannabis in a package at the airport.

The court sentenced one 22-year-old and the 23-year-old to nine and seven years in prison respectively after finding them guilty in the drugs-related case.

A third person tried for the same case, aged 22, was sentenced to four months in prison.

The three were arrested on July 11 after customs officers and members of the drug squad (Ykan) found 13.5kg of cannabis in two packages that arrived at Larnaca airport.

Two suspects, aged 23 and 22, were arrested after arriving to the airport to pick up the packages.

On the afternoon of the same day, police arrested the third suspect, who was allegedly the recipient of the drugs and was intercepted by Ykan after attempting to pick them up.

It was reported that in his attempt to escape, he crashed his vehicle into a police service car. A subsequent search turned up a large quantity of cannabis and large amount of money in his possession.

 

