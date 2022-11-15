Top 10 most affordable wedding locations destinations

When planning a destination wedding, one of the first things you’ll need to do is choose a location. Although there are many beautiful places to exchange vows around the world, not all are equal in terms of cost and convenience.

If you’re looking to keep your destination wedding on a budget, here are a few of the most affordable locations to consider.

1. Dubai

Dubai is emerging as the world’s top popular destination for getting married. There are many reasons for this.

First, Dubai is a relatively short flight from many major cities, which makes it easy and convenient for guests to travel to the wedding.

Second, Dubai offers a wide range of accommodation options, from luxury hotels to more budget-friendly options, which makes it easy to find a place that fits your needs and budget. A beach wedding, a resort wedding, or a desert wedding are just some possibilities.

Whether looking for a traditional wedding or a more modern celebration, Dubai has the perfect setting for your special day.

2. Mexico

Mexico is popular for couples looking to keep their destination wedding budget low. Its stunning beaches and vibrant culture make it a top choice among all. There are a variety of all-inclusive resorts throughout the country that offer great value for your money. There are also plenty of non-resort options if you want to save even more.

3. Jamaica

Jamaica is another great option for couples looking for an affordable yet memorable destination wedding location. Its white sand beaches and turquoise waters make it easy to see why.

There are many all-inclusive resorts on the island, which makes planning your wedding a breeze. And, with a wide range of activities available, from snorkelling and scuba diving to golf and tennis, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

4. Greece

Greece is an increasingly popular choice for couples who want a simply unique destination wedding. With its stunning islands and picturesque villages, Greece offers a wide range of options for your big day. And, with various accommodation options available, it is easy to find a place that fits your budget. Prices can be very reasonable, especially if you book during the off-season.

5. Portugal

Portugal is another excellent choice for couples seeking an affordable destination wedding location. With its stunning beaches, historic towns, and beautiful scenery, Portugal has a lot to offer. Portugal has no shortage of beautiful outdoor locations for your ceremony, from hilltop castles to cosy vineyards. And there are plenty of indoor options, like grand museums or historic churches. After the ceremony, you can treat your guests to a delicious Portuguese meal followed by live music and dancing.

6. Thailand

Thailand offers a variety of scenic locations for your ceremony and reception, as well as plenty of activities to keep your guests entertained. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a popular choice among couples looking for an affordable destination wedding location.

For a memorable event, you can exchange vows on the beach at sunset or in a beautiful temple. Then, celebrate your reception with a traditional Thai feast. For something truly unique, consider getting married aboard a longtail boat.

7. Bali

Bali is a beautiful Indonesian island becoming increasingly popular as a destination wedding location. With its stunning beaches and lush vegetation, it has a lot to offer. Some options are available, from luxury resorts to more budget-friendly hotels, making it easy to find a place that fits your budget. Prices are typically quite reasonable, especially if you book your trip during the low season (September-November).

8. The Bahamas

The Bahamas is a picturesque location for a destination wedding and is also very budget-friendly. With its beautiful beaches and clear turquoise waters, many couples choose to tie the knot here.

There are many all-inclusive resorts on the islands, which makes planning your wedding a breeze. And, with a wide range of activities available here, your guests will surely enjoy every bit of your event.

9. Aruba

Aruba is a popular destination for couples looking to get married. It is a gorgeous island in the Caribbean Sea, with plenty of culture and charm.

It consists of the world’s renowned beaches, and beautiful wedding venues, all in a tropical environment and friendly weather.

10. Costa Rica

Costa Rica offers stunning beaches, lush rainforests, volcano views, and an abundance of activities at a fraction of the cost of other tropical destinations, making it an ideal place for couples to marry.

Many resorts are located throughout the country, making planning your wedding a breeze. And, with various fun activities available, from zip-lining and hiking to water sports, you can keep your guests entertained during the wedding weekend.

Conclusion

There are a number of beautiful and budget-friendly destination wedding locations to choose from. With a bit of research, you can find the perfect place to exchange vows and celebrate your new marriage.