November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman who embezzled money paid for holidays to face trial

By Antigoni Pitta00

A 42-year-old woman wanted since 2018 for allegedly embezzling over €200,000 appeared before Larnaca-Famagusta court on Tuesday after her arrest last week, where her trial was set for December 1.

According to Larnaca police spokesman Charis Hadjiyiasemi, the woman, who was arrested on November 8, was being sought for allegedly misappropriating money she received from customers as a representative of a travel agency to book tour packages, according to several complaints made to the police between October 2017 and August 2018.

An arrest warrant has been pending against her since August 2018.

Hadjiyiasemi added that on Monday the woman was brought before the Larnaca district court for the registration of the case and referral to the criminal court, “however she felt unwell and was transferred to the Larnaca general hospital”.

She was again brought before the court on Tuesday, and was referred to a direct trial before the criminal court, scheduled for December 1.

She will remain in custody until her trial.

 

