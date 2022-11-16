November 16, 2022

King Tupou VI of Tonga meets with Honorary Consul Borghese

His Majesty King Tupou VI held an audience with Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Tonga in Cyprus, Mr. Joseph Borghese, during his visit in Abu Dhabi. Mr. Borghese received his appointment as the Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Tonga on January 26, 2021.

During his first audience with His Majesty King Tupou VI, the Honorary Consul discussed potential investment opportunities for the Kingdom of Tonga, as well as areas of cooperation that could benefit the Kingdom. Opportunities discussed pertained to foreign direct investments, investments in infrastructure, shipping and technology, as well as utilising Tonga as a financial hub for investments in the Pacific.

Honorary Consul Borghese also updated the monarch about his efforts to strengthen relations between the Kingdom of Tonga and Republic of Cyprus, following up on his recent meeting with Hon. Siaosi Sovaleni, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga in New York.

He later hosted their Majesties and His Excellency and Mrs. ‘Akau’ola for lunch, where traditional gifts from the Kingdom of Tonga and Cyprus were exchanged.

