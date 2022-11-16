November 16, 2022

Woman reports gang rape at Pournara

pournara 06
Photo by Christos Theodorides

A 34-year-old woman has reported she was gang raped at Pournara reception centre for asylum seekers, police told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

The alleged sexual assault took place a few minutes after midnight on Tuesday, according to the woman’s complaint to the police filed later that day.

The asylum seeker said that while she was staying at a room in the Kokkinotrimithia based centre, several men entered, who attacked and raped her.

Media reported the woman was from Nigeria and was attacked by five men, also Nigerians.

It has not been decided yet where the woman will be accommodated pending the investigation of the case. She has recently received a release document from the centre since the examination of her documents is at an advanced stage.

During police investigations at the scene, officers found several marijuana cigarettes and a grinder.

