November 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

2kg of drugs found after suspect crashes into police cars

By Staff Reporter01
File photo

Around 2kg of drugs were found by police in the possession of a 20-year-old man who was finally arrested after being chased by patrol cars in Limassol.

According to police, at 6.30pm on Thursday members of the drugs squad stopped the car being driven by the 20-year-old for inspection. Initially the suspect stopped for the check, but then sped off.

Police officers followed his vehicle and saw him throw a nylon package out of the window, which was later found to contain 429g of cannabis.

While trying to escape, the 20-year-old drove his car to several points, at one point crashing into a wall and an adjacent tree and then into two service vehicles, where he was immobilised.

A search of the car found three nylon packages containing about 1kg of cannabis while a further 486g were found on the floor of the passenger seat.

The 20-year-old was arrested and a body search found he was carrying 2.5g of cocaine.

A search of his home followed, where another nylon package was found containing 10.5g of cocaine.

In addition to the drugs found, €425 and two mobile phones were seized as evidence.

 

