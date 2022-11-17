Nine ways to find a new job

When we were in school, people used to land a job and stay with it until they retired. Those times have long since passed. People today need to be quick to spot new employment prospects, preferably before they are compelled to. Here are some fresh tactics to keep your job search progressing.

Network building

Numerous of the best positions are never published, which is why it’s called the “secret job market.” Candidates who hear about them through word of mouth from friends, past co-workers, and ex-bosses fill them.

KEY LESSONS

One of the best methods to stay current with events in your field, including where and what positions are available, is through networking, both in person and online.

Check out these job posting sites Find one that specialises in your field for the greatest results.

Don’t turn down contracts or independent jobs. Frequently, they result in full-time possibilities.

Socializing is sometimes referred to as networking. You can network with professionals who work in your field by connecting with them through professional associations, going to events for school grads, and taking whatever opportunity you can to meet up with people in your field in person or online.

You can increase the size of your network by adding friends of friends using various internet services like LinkedIn. The more people in your network, the more probable it is that you will learn about fresh opportunities.

Referrals

Some employers reward their staff members for recommending a qualified candidate to the business. Everyone benefits, thus it’s a win-win situation. Your contact receives a finder’s fee for bringing in a top candidate, and you land a new job.

Even if that’s extremely uncommon, there’s nothing to prohibit you from asking a trusted buddy who works in your industry to let you know if any positions become available. The connections you make at work could lead to new opportunities years from now.

Websites for careers and job boards

Vacancies were publicly posted on solid surfaces on walls known as “job boards” in the past. It’s wonderful news for all of us that job boards have switched to a digital format because their reach is much bigger.

An internship or even a volunteer position can help you break into the industry if you’re just starting out. Anyone can access the job banks and job boards run by the federal and provincial governments.

Additionally, there is a tonne of career-related websites, including Monster.com, Google for Jobs, CareerBuilder, and Indeed. There is other more databases that focus on contract and freelance employment, such as People Per Hour, Upwork, Simply Hired, and Crowded.

Additionally, there are specific job-search websites for different professions, such as Dice for tech workers and Arts Thread for artists. Although they have a far wider audience and a much faster turn-around time than traditional want-ads, these websites operate in a similar manner.

Career Fairs

Despite the fact that some job or recruiting fairs are more generalist, job fairs are frequently focused on particular industries. A list of the groups represented will be included in the advertising materials.

Examine any businesses that catch your attention, bring a stack of resumes and business cards, and get ready to pitch yourself. Any interactions with recruiters should be viewed as little interviews that can help you stand out from the competition. Candidates that meet their standards may even be offered on-site interviews by some organisations.

Business websites

If you already know who your ideal employer is, head straight to the careers page on their website. There’s a possibility that you’ll locate the ideal opportunity if you keep an eye on opportunities on its website.

Make a list of companies you’d like to work with, and then frequently check their websites. Finding the perfect position that matches your skill set may take some time if you’re truly keen on working for a particular organisation. However, if you have the time, this might be the best strategy for locating your ideal position.

Make cold calls

Consider making a cold call if you can’t find any job postings for a company that interests you specifically online. After discovering the individuals’ contact information on the business website, contact them by phone or email. Inquire about open positions and include a resume copy.

Remember that not every time this type of contact will be well-received. If you receive a response at all, you’ll be lucky. However, there is always a potential that it will provide you with information on impending openings.

Recruiters and head-hunters

Head-hunters and recruiting firms can assist you in your job search if you’re seeking some expert assistance. To speed up the hiring process, several businesses use recruitment services to fill positions. To fill particular positions, head-hunters aggressively seek out candidates.

Commission-based compensation is used. Make sure you are aware of who is paying it upfront—the firm or you. Remember that a lot of high schools and colleges have job placement services that may help recent grads create their resumes and support both current students and alumni with their career searches.

Internships or Temping

Short-term contracts and temporary work frequently result in permanent employment. It’s a terrific method to network or, at the absolute least, give you valuable business contacts you can utilise later on.

Many recruitment services can help with finding contract jobs as well as temporary or casual positions. For students who are just graduating from college, internships are a fantastic option. Many institutions offer job placement services to help students find employment.

If you’re just getting started and you have the money, volunteering might be a terrific method to meet people in the field.

Ingenious or Unusual Techniques

Some job hunters have gone above and above in a tough job market. Job seekers have utilised a variety of tactics to stand out, including billboards, chain letters with a copy of their CV attached, and even pasting their résumé to themselves and strolling about town as a human billboard.

Though they might be effective, use caution. Make sure your innovative strategy is suitable for the market you’re aiming to break into.