Restaurant review: Wagamama Limassol

After some heavy rains and thunderstorms, some warm Asian food seemed to be very inviting. And Wagamama, within the Limassol marina, seemed a great option to venture to – a central location, offering both warm dishes and sushi with an international reputation ensuring I would not be taking a big risk.

It had been a long day so I figured I could try the Wagamama daquiri, which offered a refreshing fruity twist. Maybe more ideal for a summery day but it still did the job it was intended to do.

With an outside area overlooking the water, Wagamama Limassol is as sleek and simple inside as sister restaurants around the world: banquettes, tables and flooring made from wood with large windows giving a view over that calming water.

There’s plenty of dishes to choose from, ranging from ramen to curries, noodles to bowls, donburi and sushi options, and there always seems to be something new on offer. We were particularly intrigued by the Pad Thai – it’s a comfort food of mine and I was delighted to see if offered with a tofu option, which is not always common to come by.

We also ventured into the sushi options, choosing the Classic California Roll and the vegetarian asparagus, avocado, cucumber option.

The Pad Thai did not disappoint. Presented in a huge bowl that called on me to tuck right in, it was served with some lime and had a tinge of heat that was not in the slightest bit overpowering or strong enough to call spicy – but present enough to enjoy a bit of a kick.

The sushi was also presented with some simple yet aesthetic decoration, fitting in with the overall scene. Wagamama doesn’t have an over the top vibe. It’s simple enough to feel comfortable going in as you are, but pretty enough to offer a change of scenery.

The sushi was delivered to the table without too much of a wait and the soy sauce was already on the table, ready for us, to tuck in. There were also other condiments available such as chilly oil though neither of us were brave enough to try it. Maybe next time.

There is a range of intriguing sounding desserts available, signature bao nut anyone?, but we were too full. Again, maybe next time.

For a comfortable evening with cozy food that doesn’t come with a heavy price tag and spares you from overthinking how to fit in, it makes for a great, chill night out.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Asian cuisine

WHERE Marina, Limassol

WHEN Daily 12-10:30pm

HOW MUCH €10-20

CONTACT 25 051299