A minute with Michelle Piperi Artist and mathematician

Where do you live and with whom?

Nicosia, with my family

What did you have for breakfast?

I always almost eat the same thing every morning, which is cereal.

Describe your perfect day

To have something to do that I enjoy everyday and never get tired of, like making candles.

Best book ever read?

Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, as it is a novel that takes you back to another time.

Best childhood memory?

My best memory is the trips my family would take to England.

What is always in your fridge?

Lettuce, because my rabbit eats it.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Kiss FM 89, English songs.

What’s your spirit animal?

The wild horse, because it represents the wild, strong, adventure-seeking, free spirit.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of all the difficulties I have overcome and mainly the things I have achieved in the past year. I have created my own page with my creations, without any help, and it is going well.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The scene with Samara in the Ring 2 still scares me

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I love all people. But honestly, I would take myself out for a day to enjoy nature.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go to England in 1885

What is your greatest fear?

To die before I am able to do everything I want to do in my life.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Everything happens for a reason and to stay strong.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Not being considerate enough to ask me to send him a message after I got home after a night out.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would talk to all my loved ones and I would spend all my money on food and at the best hotel in Cyprus with my family.