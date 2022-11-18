November 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Cyprus News Digest: Can Cyprus even come close to meeting the new EU emissions targets

By Rosie Charalambous0404
emmissions

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Can Cyprus even come close to meeting the new EU emissions targets – and on what does the government spend the money it gets back from EU emissions purchases?
  • A Guinness World Record attempt this weekend at the Mushroom Festival.

Also available HERE

