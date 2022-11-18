November 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Outspoken Ukrainian ex-ambassador named deputy minister

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: opening for the annual press association ball bundespresseball in berlin
Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk attends the opening for the annual press association ball (Bundespresseball), in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

Ukraine’s outspoken former ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, has been appointed to the post of deputy foreign minister, a senior official said on Friday.

Taras Melnychuk, the government’s representative to parliament, announced the appointment on the Telegram messaging app.

Melnyk served for seven years as ambassador and was brought back to Kyiv quietly last month after making comments about wartime nationalist leader Stepan Bandera, who still divides opinion in Ukraine and abroad.

Bandera was one of the leaders of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) that fought both Nazi and Soviet troops, but his allies also stand accused of the mass slaughter of Poles in what is today part of post-Soviet Ukraine.

Melnyk, a frequent guest on German television talk shows, said he had defended Bandera to show that he was a revered figure in parts of the country.

After Russia’s invasion in February, Melnyk criticised what he said was a pro-Russian bias in Berlin and lobbied for the government to provide sophisticated weaponry for Ukraine.

Before his departure for home, Melnyk also became embroiled in an acerbic online exchange over tech billionaire Elon Musk’s proposal for Ukraine to agree to cede annexed Crimea to Russia and hold new “referendums” in areas held by Russian troops.

Related Posts

Cyprus and India eye measures to combat illegal immigration

Sarah Ktisti

Kenya, Rwanda request M23 ceasefire and withdrawal from east Congo

Reuters News Service

France, Germany, Spain agree on moving on with FCAS warplane development

Reuters News Service

Lebanon’s top judge decries political meddling, calls for ‘revolution’ in courts

Reuters News Service

Female referees will not face cultural or religious restrictions, says chief

Reuters News Service

Ukraine says half energy system crippled by Russian strikes

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign