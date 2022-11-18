November 18, 2022

Turkish Cypriot children of mixed marriages to protest

By Sarah Ktisti00
ledra palace façade
File photo: Ledra Palace

Demonstrators will gather outside Ledra Palace at 9:30am on Saturday to protest against the difficulties faced by children of Turkish Cypriots from mixed marriages securing Republic of Cyprus citizenship, media reported.

In an announcement, the organisers called on all “trapped” children of mixed marriages on both sides, as well as human rights organisations, to participate.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot newspaper, Yeni Duzen, said that a statement in support of the event tomorrow was also issued by the Turkish Cypriot teachers’ unions, and the staff union of the University of the Eastern Mediterranean.

In their joint statement the unions said that states may not decide who a person marries, neither do people choose their parents.

Speaking about the numbers of affected children, union representative Burak Mavis said that an optimistic estimate, [is that] 30,000 people are currently prevented from acquiring citizenship of the Republic of Cyprus.

“While these realities exist, the Greek Cypriot leadership sees the citizenship issue as political fodder and a bargaining tool which I not acceptable,” Mavis added.

