Athletes from 75 countries take part in Radisson Blu marathon

Athletes from 75 countries took part in the 5th Radisson Blu Larnaca International Marathon in Larnaca on Sunday, while more than 150 companies participated in the 5km team event.

Thousands of runners set off at 7am in what is the biggest edition of the race organised so far.

Speaking at the start of the event, House President Annita Demetriou said the Radisson Blu is the first ‘green marathon’ in Cyprus.

She said the event has already become one of the most popular sporting events in the region and places Larnaca, and also the whole of Cyprus, on the world sports map, promoting it internationally as an attractive and quality destination.

“At the same time, it offers them the opportunity to come into contact with the cultural heritage of our city and consequently to trace the centuries-old ties of Cyprus with the timeless values of the Olympic ideal and sports,” she said.

Marathons, she said, more than any other sport represent man’s competition with himself, rather than against other competitors.

Participants included Olympic gymnast and gold medalist from Greece Lefteris Petrounis and Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela.

Also a 25-member team of visually impaired runners from Jerusalem and Haifa took part in the Eye Contact Israel team.

 

