November 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Illegal electronic casino uncovered in Famagusta

By Katy Turner0111

Police in Famagusta are investigating the operation of an illegal electronic casino and other games of chance, they said on Sunday.

After a tip off, on Saturday afternoon, officers investigated a location in a Famagusta village.

During their search they found and confiscated seven computers, €3,505 and various other documents.

At the entrance to the building police found one man playing games of chance on a computer.

The 42-year-old manager, who was present during the search, was charged by police for violations of the law on betting.

 

