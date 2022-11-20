November 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested after attack at Nicosia A&E

By Katy Turner00
A&e2

A 27-year-old was arrested on Sunday for attacking a woman and an off duty police officer in the morning at the A&E at Nicosia general hospital.

According to a police announcement, at about 9.15 the man attacked a woman he was with, hitting her on different parts of her body with his hands and feet.

The off-duty police officer then moved to help the woman, immobilising the 27-year-old, who then turned his attack on him.

The police officer suffered a neck injury and a broken finger on his right hand.

Finally, with the help of another officer working at the hospital, the 27-year-old was arrested and detained to help police with inquiries.

 

Related Posts

Protest outside palace to demand equal rights for female officers in the army

Katy Turner

Kurds in Cyprus demonstrate after Turkish attacks

Katy Turner

Trans people in Cyprus live in relative obscurity, Accept LGBTI says on remembrance day

Gina Agapiou

Cases of animal cruelty show ‘frightening’ increase

Katy Turner

Presidential candidate calls for unity

Katy Turner

Jiu Jitsu film producers file for libel

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign