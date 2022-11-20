November 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man wanted for murder in Romania arrested in Cyprus

By Katy Turner00
paphos police 1
File photo

A 47-year-old man wanted in Romania for murder was arrested in Cyprus on Sunday.

According to the police, members of Paphos CID arrested the man at around 11am.

Under circumstances that are not clear, the man managed to leave Romania, only to be identified in Cyprus.

A European arrest warrant has been issued against him, on the strength of which he was arrested.

According to Reporter, he has been sought since 2011.

The Cyprus authorities are expected to start procedures for his extradition to Romania.

He is expected to appear in court in Paphos on Monday.

Related Posts

Qatar World Cup: controversial but it’s still football

Jonathan Shkurko

Hope for Children currently supporting more than 6,000 families

Katy Turner

Children right to be angry with adults for state of world says Commissioner

Katy Turner

Urgent action needed for women to be equally represented says House President

Katy Turner

Boat worker rescued after falling into the sea

Katy Turner

Illegal electronic casino uncovered in Famagusta

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign