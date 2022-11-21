November 21, 2022

9th Cyprus Jazz and World Music Showcase fast approaching

For the 9th consecutive year, the Cyprus Jazz and World Music Showcase returns to the Rialto Theatre in Limassol on December 9 and 10.

The platform, organised by the deputy ministry of culture and the Rialto Theatre, aims to highlight and promote the most important artists of jazz and world music in Cyprus and in just a few weeks will fill the Limassol theatre with soulful and colourful sounds.

The 9th Cyprus Jazz and World Music Showcase will feature a total of 10 bands consisting of more than 40 musicians. Eights bands will present their new work and two will be presented at a space close to the theatre which will be announced soon.

As part of the event, there will also be meetings with guests from abroad, side events, a workshop on Improvisation in Jazz with Dimitris Vassilakis (President of Jazz Democracy NPO, Artistic director and founder of RIJF) and jam sessions.

Day one of the showcase will begin with four musical ensembles: the Aris Guitar Trio, Quintedo, Funkystraat and Cahit Kutrafali ft. Ezgi Akgurgen, while day two will welcome Vassilis Philippou – Colourful Emptiness, the Ioanna Troullidou Quartet, the Gaba Project ft. Nicolas Tryphonos and Blünefe on stage. A few parallel events will take place after the showcase performances bringing more music to the old town. On December 9, Andria Antoniou and Friends will present an exciting set at 10pm while on December 10 the Dimitris Terpizis Quartet will take the floor to round up this 9th edition.

 

9th Cyprus Jazz and World Music Showcase

Local jazz and world music bands perform. December 9-10. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. €10 or €15 for two days. www.rialto.com.cy

