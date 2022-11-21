November 21, 2022

Covid jabs available for babies from Tuesday

By Nikolaos Prakas
vaccination campaign against covid 19 for 6 to 11 year olds, in santiago

Covid-19 vaccinations will be available for babies and toddlers beginning Tuesday, the health ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said that babies over the age of six months and toddlers four and under will be able to receive Covid-19 vaccinations.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the use of Comrinaty (Pfizer) vaccines is suggested for children between six months old and four years old.

As per the cabinet decision on November 15, the ministry said that the parents accompanying the children should present a consent form in Greek or English signed by both parents, where applicable.

Parents will need to schedule an appointment for the children at various vaccination centres.

In Nicosia (T: 22-849153) vaccinations will be held on Wednesday’s from 8am until 2pm at the Latsia medical centre.

Vaccinations in Limassol will be held from 8am until 2pm at the old hospital. The number is 25-829031.

In Kyperounda (T: 25-813200), vaccination will be held at the same times as above at the Kyperounda vaccination centre.

Vaccinations in Larnaca (T: 25-818047) will be held at the old hospital.

In Famagusta (T: 23-200063), vaccination will be held at the Famagusta medical centre, while in Paphos (T: 26-803370, 26-803246), vaccines will be carried out at the hospital.

The ministry said that in Polis Chrysochou (T: 26-821825, 26-821817) vaccinations will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 am 1:30 pm at the Polis hospital.

