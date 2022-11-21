November 21, 2022

New solo exhibitions in Limassol

By Eleni Philippou046
A series of new art exhibits are appearing all over the island, with the Limassol art scene making space to host them.

Running until November 27 is Sotiris Ioannides’ solo exhibition titled Process and Agreement. Ioannides studied for a five-year degree at the Athens School of Fine Arts before moving back to Cyprus to establish his personal artspace/studio. Throughout his career, he has taken part in numerous group shows in Cyprus and Greece, and this is Sotiris’ third solo exhibition.

On December 2, 6×6 Centre for Photography will open its doors for a street photography exhibition hosting Andreas Achilleos’ second solo photography showcase at the centre. The exhibition will open at 7.30pm and will remain open to the public until December 9. After his successful first solo exhibition at Technopolis 20 in Paphos last May, Andreas is now presenting in Limassol showcasing the art of street images.

Later on in the month, another photography exhibition will take place at a Limassol gallery with a rather different focus. The Hope Within photography exhibition, opening on December 11, will feature photographs taken by Philip Athinodorou who is currently battling leukaemia in Germany for the third time and all of the proceeds raised will go towards his treatment. The exhibition, Philip’s first, will take place at Exhibit 8 Gallery on December 11 and 12 and its opening event will be followed by a lively street party with mulled wine, cocktails, street food and music by a DJ.

 

Process and Agreement

Sotiris Ioannides’ solo exhibition. November 17-27. Tapper, Limassol. Opening night: 6pm. Tel: 99-124536

Andreas Achilleos

Second solo photography showcase. December 2-9. 6×6 Centre for Photography, Limassol. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday-Friday: 9am-6pm. Saturday:10am-3pm. Tel: 25-354810

Hope Within

Photography exhibition by Philip Athinodorou. All proceeds will go towards Philip’s leukaemia treatments. December 11-12. Exhibit 8 gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 2pm. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm and 2pm-11pm. [email protected]

