November 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Africa

African leaders agree on ceasefire in east Congo from Friday

By Reuters News Service00
members of kenya defence forces kdf arrive in goma
Members of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), part of the troops to the East Africa Community Regional Force (EACRF) ride on a pick-up truck on their deployment as part of a regional military operation targeting rebels, in Goma, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi

African leaders have declared a cessation of hostilities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo starting Friday, in particular attacks by the M23 rebel group, they said in a joint statement after holding talks in Angola.

An East African regional force will intervene against the M23 in case of non-compliance with the ceasefire, the statement said.

It was signed by the leaders of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and Angola, and by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who all attended a mini-summit in Luanda on Wednesday aimed at finding solutions to the east Congo crisis.

Congo accuses neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23, which Rwanda has denied. An M23 spokesman was not immediately available for comment

