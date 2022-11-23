November 23, 2022

Arrest after hotel guests report theft

Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a person on suspicion of stealing personal belongings of guests at a Paphos hotel.

The arrest was made after customers of the hotel complained to the police that between 9 and 11pm on Tuesday night, unknown persons broke into their rooms and stole various personal belongings.

Officers arrived at the scene and carried out examinations. There, they found a person hiding who had in their possession property stolen from the two rooms.

The arrested individual had no documents to verify his identity, police said.

