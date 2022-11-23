November 23, 2022

President focuses on energy in German visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier with President Anastasiades

Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean region can become an alternative source of energy resources for Europe, President Nicos Anastasiades said after a meeting with Gemany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace on Wednesday.

During their meeting the two presidents discussed issues related to bilateral relations, developments regarding the situation in Ukraine, with Anastasiades also briefing the German president on the current situation of the Cyprus issue.

The issue of migration was also on the table. Anastasiades told the German president that the number of asylum seekers on the island is currently equivalent to 6 per cent of the total population of Cyprus.

Anastasiades signed the presidential palace’s visitors book before holding private talks with Steinmeier. Further discussions also included government spokesman Marios Pelekanos, the undersecretary to the president Petros Demetriou, the ambassador of the Republic to Germany Maria Papakyriakou and the director of the president’s office Pantelis Pantelides.

In the afternoon, (6 pm Cyprus time), Anastasiades will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with whom he will discuss the Cyprus problem, while their meeting is also expected to focus on European, energy and economic issues, followed by a joint press conference.

On Thursday at noon, he is also scheduled to hold a private talk with Germany’s former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

 

