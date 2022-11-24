November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalMiddle East

Israeli carrier El Al moves to Q3 profit, revenue near pre-COVID level

By Reuters News Service00
israel el al plane airplane
An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-900ER airplane takes off from the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport as seen from Paracuellos del Jarama, outside Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) reported on Wednesday its second straight quarterly net profit, saying its revenue was almost on pace with pre-COVID pandemic levels.

Helped by a $38 million one-time gain from the partial sale of its frequent flier club, and despite a 33 per cent annual rise in fuel costs, Israel’s flag carrier said it earned $67 million in the third quarter, compared with a $136 million loss a year earlier. As a result, auditors removed a going concern warning.

Revenue rose to $626 million from $253 million – close to a level of $647 million in the third quarter of 2019. Its load factor was 87.4 per cent in the quarter, up from 70.3 per cent a year earlier.

The airline, which has seen its market share shrink with the entry of foreign carriers, said it would soon complete a new growth strategy.

El Al has also paid back a $45 million loan that it took from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the quarter, Israeli insurer Phoenix (PHOE1.TA) bought 20 per cent of El Al’s frequent flier programme for $14 million.

Related Posts

Cyprus can profit from past mining activity

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Credit Suisse flags hefty loss as rich clients leave

Reuters News Service

TikTok on ‘high alert’ in Malaysia as tensions rise over election wrangle

Reuters News Service

Sony to expand Chinese game incubator in Microsoft head-to-head

Reuters News Service

Erdogan says Turkey will launch Syria land operation when convenient

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign