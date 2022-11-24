November 24, 2022

Shady pricing practices ahead of Black Friday

By Antigoni Pitta0222
Members of the public have reported that shops are taking advantage of Black Friday to enforce some shady pricing practices, the consumer protection service of the ministry of commerce said on Thursday.

Speaking to Cybc radio, spokesperson Anastasia Stylianidou said that the service has received dozens of consumer complaints, reporting sudden price fluctuations and misleading advertising.

The consumer association also reported similar complaints, with legal advisor Virginia Christou saying that 20 have been logged so far and forwarded to the service.

Stylianidou said that the service will be going to the accused companies for information and will proceed accordingly. At the same time, market inspections will be ongoing on Friday.

Last week, the consumer protection service published some advice online for safe and conscientious spending during the Black Friday weekend.

Consumers were advised to only buy what they need and avoid reckless spending, especially if they are encouraged to buy an item because it’s on sale.

The service also suggested making the most of the internet to compare prices, read reviews and conduct some market research before making a purchase.

Price should not be the main criteria for buying an item, especially something of value, the statement said, advising that consumers should look at other things like warranty and the quality of service provided.

Consumers were also encouraged to set a budget from the get-go to avoid getting carried away during the sales.

Finally, consumers were reminded to make note of the return policies in place as they can differ between stores.

 

