November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Cyprus News Digest: Childhood cancers in Cyprus are among the highest in the world

By Rosie Charalambous0800
2020 08 04 10 04 39 550x367

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Childhood cancers in Cyprus are among the highest in the world, and the island is one of the worst countries in the world for the misuse of antibiotics and high rates of antimicrobial resistance

Also available HERE

 

Related Posts

Court case starts against Turkish Cypriot denied entry to Turkey

Nikolaos Prakas

Women duped out of €1,500 to rent Limassol apartment

Nikolaos Prakas

Coronavirus: Seven deaths as weekly cases rise above 4,000

Nikolaos Prakas

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Time to talk about queerness

Eleni Philippou

Two remanded over car theft and arson

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign