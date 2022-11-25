November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire service completes training exercise at Vasiliko (with video)

By Nikolaos Prakas01
fire3

The fire services on Friday completed an exercise in the Vasiliko area on Friday, according to spokesman Andreas Kettis.

The scenario involved a fire at one of the liquid gas storage units of Petrolina at the Vasiliko energy centre.

The exercise also included a rescue element for an individual that had fainted at their station.

Kettis said that trucks from the Vasiliko station took part in the exercise, which he said were “modern as they can hold and spray large quantities of foam and water.”

He added that the exercise was successfully completed and that staff from the Vasiliko station had been holding contacts and trainings with workers at the energy centre.

Related Posts

Pensioner loses over €67,500 in online crypto scam

Gina Agapiou

Green party in spat over member’s active support for Mavroyiannis

Andria Kades

NGO calls on consumers to think of environment during Black Friday shopping  

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus labour market slack increased in 2021

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Limited visibility on Paphos-Limassol highway due to rain

Staff Reporter

Archbishop hopefuls must file candidacy by Monday

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign