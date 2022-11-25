November 25, 2022

Green party in spat over member’s active support for Mavroyiannis

By Andria Kades00
Andreas Mavroyiannis

Green party member Efi Xanthou’s decision to actively support Andreas Mavroyiannis’ candidacy in the presidential elections has prompted in-house problems after a colleague filed a complaint against her.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Green party leader Charalambos Theopemptou confirmed the spat but said “it is disappointing that these differences had to be aired publicly.”

The Green party has left support of a presidential candidate up to individuals and is not supporting a particular candidate.

Xanthou, along with Green’s MP Alexandra Attalidou have publicly announced their support for Mavroyiannis in next February’s elections.

“There is a difference between supporting a candidate and being an active member of their campaign group,” Theopemtou said.

It appears the issue with Xanthou lies in the latter – she is actively campaigning ifor Mavroyiannis.

The complaint was filed at the party’s Nicosia district level bureau and thus, will be settled there, Theopemptou said.

The Green party voted on October 23 to see who it would back for presidential candidate, but none of the candidates managed to obtain 60 per cent of votes during a secret ballot by members.

The most votes were garnered by independent candidate Mavroyiannis with 41 per cent, followed by Nikos Christodoulides with 25 per cent, Achilleas Demetriades and George Kolokasides with 16 per cent, while two per cent cast blank votes.

Xanthou was not immediately available for comment.

