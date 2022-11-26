November 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Child hit by a car in Paphos

By Kyriacos Nicolaou044
ambulance 02
File photo

A 12-year-old child was injured on Friday evening after being struck by a car while trying to cross Anavargou avenue in Paphos.

The child was taken to the emergency department of the Paphos general hospital where they received treatment for a fractured jaw before having an operation. He has been kept at the hospital for further treatment and monitoring.

According to the police statement, the incident took place at 6 pm, with the circumstances of the incident still being investigated.

Related Posts

Authorities launch smishing TV campaign to warn public about cyber fraud (with video)

Staff Reporter

‘Week of the Tree’ kicks off on Sunday

Iole Damaskinos

A dog is for life, not just for Christmas

Alix Norman

Fiscal Council: ‘public finances stable, no immediate risks’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus banks tighten lending criteria as risk increases

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign