November 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
FootballSportWorld Cup

Plucky Poland near World Cup last 16 after stunning Saudi Arabia 2-0

By Reuters News Service00
fifa world cup qatar 2022 group c poland v saudi arabia
Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his team's second goal

Poland bolstered their chances on Saturday of reaching the World Cup’s last 16 for the first time since 1986 after goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski killed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to advance a game early.

Zielinski scored after 39 minutes against the run of play and Lewandowski put the match beyond Saudi Arabia eight minutes from time, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s stunning double save from a penalty in first half stoppage time kept Poland in the match against a Saudi side that was always on the attack.

The result leaves Poland needing only a point from their final Group C match against Mexico to guarantee their spot in the next round.

Saudi Arabia were the better team for the first half and had the advantage of a few favoruable refereeing decisions but will rue the missed penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored the winner in their historic victory over Argentina on Tuesday.

Related Posts

German pass masters will test Spain’s possession game, says Luis Enrique

Reuters News Service

Australia edge Tunisia to end 12-year wait for a win at World Cup

Reuters News Service

Mexico and Argentina fans bring feisty rivalry to Qatar

Reuters News Service

England held to goalless draw by USA

Reuters News Service

Hosts Qatar eliminated from World Cup

Reuters News Service

At World Cup, Argentina pay tribute to Maradona on anniversary of death

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign