November 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Diko denies “secret agreement” with Christodoulides in return for presidential candidacy support

By Sarah Ktisti
Christodoulides with Papadopoulos (Christos Theodorides)

Diko on Sunday strenuously denied claims made in a report by Politis newspaper of an alleged secret agreement between the party and presidential hopeful Nicos Christodoulides.

According to the Politis report, Diko allegedly set specific conditions for Christodoulides in return for supporting his candidacy, such as Christodoulides making a personal commitment not to create his own political party.

Meanwhile, Diko on Sunday were quick to rubbish the claims in a press release.

“The newspaper Politis presents today a supposedly “secret agreement between DIKO and Christodoulides”. There is no such agreement and of course there is no such document and there has never been. It is a made-up document which was apparently made by the newspaper itself. Unfortunately, the newspaper “Politis” manages once again to surpass the levels of yellow journalism to which we are accustomed. We leave it to the judgment of the citizens,” Diko said in a statement.

The Politis report claimed that the latest developments were revealed through a leaked document that is an ad hoc note prepared during the phase of the beginning of the negotiations between the two sides, with the aim of achieving cooperation in the presidential elections.

“This document clearly reflects DIKO’s great fear of the possibility that Nicos Christodoulides will proceed with the establishment of a political party,” the report stated.

