January 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Newcastle midfielder Joelinton fined £29,000 for drink-driving

Joelinton arrives at Newcastle Magistrates Court

A British court on Thursday fined Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton £29,000 for drink-driving and banned him from driving for 12 months, media reported.

The 26-year-old was stopped in the early hours of Jan. 12. Northumbria Police charged Joelinton with “driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol”. He had admitted the charge.

The driving ban will be reduced to nine months if he completes a rehabilitation course, Sky Sports said.

The Brazilian, who was accompanied to court by a club security official, fired a second-half winner to earn Newcastle United a 1-0 win at Southampton in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

