January 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man critical after motorcycle accident in Larnaca

By Nikolaos Prakas0185

A 59-year-old man is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident in Larnaca, police said on Saturday.

The man was driving on Stadiou Street in Larnaca at 4:25pm, when under unknown circumstances he lost control of his motorcycle, causing it to flip over on the road, police said.

According to authorities, the man was transferred to Larnaca General, where he was intubated and put in the intensive care unit.

Doctors said that he is in critical condition.

