New poll confirms Christodoulides slippage but maintaining lead

Diko, Depa, and Edek party-backed independent presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides has slipped in another poll published on Saturday, while his two rivals Averof Neophytou and Andreas Mavroyiannis has gained.

The Politis polls reflected the results of an election survey published by CyBC on Friday night.

According to the Politis poll, which was conducted by Noverna from January 20 to 26, for the first round of elections on February 5, Christodoulides will secure 26.5 per cent of the vote almost six points less then the first poll in October 2022, which showed him with 32.6 per cent.

Disy-backed Neophytou on the other hand has seen his numbers climb and he is expected to get 21.4 per cent of the vote in the first round, while Akel backed independent Mavroyiannis is expected to take 19.8 per cent.

According to the Noverna poll, which interviewed 854 people, 12.9 per cent of people are undecided on who they will vote for in the upcoming elections.

In their analysis, Politis pointed out that the undecided percentages are set to determine the outcome of the first round, as they could give the Disy candidate the advantage.

Four other candidates, Elam’s Christos Christou, and three independents Achilleas Demetriades, Giorgos Kolokasides and Constantinos Christofides seem to be maintaining similar numbers in comparison to October’s poll.

Christou is expected to take 5.5 per cent during the first round, while Demetriades and Christofides are estimated to receive 2.7 per cent, and Colocassides 1.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Disy party support has increased for Neophytou to 53 per cent in the last poll from 41 per cent in October. Christodoulides, supported by Diko, has slightly dropped in party support from 68 per cent in October to 65 per cent in the latest survey.

However, Mavroyiannis has made significant gains in party support from Akel since October where it was at 59 per cent and now it stands at 80 per cent.

In a second round match between Christodoulides with either Neophytou or Mavroyiannis, the former would be the clear winner according to the poll, taking over 40 per cent of the vote, while the other two would take just shy of 30 per cent.

In a Neophytou-Mavroyiannis race, the two candidates would be neck and neck with Neophytou taking 36 per cent and Mavroyiannis taking 34 per cent.