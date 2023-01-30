January 30, 2023

Guardsman’s death probe nearly complete

By Gina Agapiou
Thanasis Nicolaou whose body was discovered in a ditch in 2005

The investigation into the death of national guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou is at its final stages, Justice Minister Stephie Dracou said on Monday.

Upon its completion, the file will be submitted to the legal service.

The minister said this is purely the responsibility of the attorney-general Giorgos Savvides and the police in this case take direct instructions from him.

The fact that attorney-general is both in control of the inquiry and representing an office that was allegedly informed about the suspected cover-up of the soldier’s death has been criticised by presidential candidate Achilleas Demetriades

Earlier this month, the independent candidate said the investigation is essentially flawed as it was the AG’s office which had ruled Nicolaou’s death as a suicide. This ruling was later reversed.

Thanasis’ body was found under a bridge in Alassa in 2005. Although his death was deemed a suicide, his remains were exhumed two years ago over suspicions of foul play and further autopsies showed he had been beaten and strangled.

One of the investigators charged with carrying out the third inquiry into his death said last year that criminal acts had been committed.

