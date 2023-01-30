January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeGreeceWorld

Pilot dies in Greek F-4 jet crash in Ionian Sea, second pilot missing

By Reuters News Service00
greek fence
Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos

One pilot died in an F-4 fighter jet crash in the Ionian Sea off western Greece on Monday and rescuers were searching for the jet’s second pilot, the Greek defence minister said.

The two-seater jet was conducting a training exercise when it crashed 25 nautical miles (46 km) south of the airport of Andravida in the Peloponnese peninsula, the semi-state Athens News Agency reported.

Greece first acquired the U.S.-made F-4, or Phantom fighter jets, in 1974.

