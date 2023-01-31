January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AmericasWorld

Peru police disperse protesters who were approaching Lima airport

By Andria Kades00
file photo: demonstrators protest to demand president's step down, in lima
FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator takes part in a protest to demand Peru's President Dina Boluarte to step down, in Lima, Peru, January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda/File Photo

Peru‘s police said on Tuesday it had dispersed protesters who were approaching Jorge Chavez International Airport near the capital city of Lima, as protests in the capital spark fear of new flight suspensions.

On its Twitter account, the Peruvian National Police said it had dispersed protesters, while Lima Airport Partners, which operates the airport, said security had being “reinforced.”

“We have reinforced the security of the terminal and we are in constant coordination with the authorities so that airport operations are not affected,” Lima Airport Partners said on Twitter.

