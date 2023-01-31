January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest man implicated in nine Larnaca burglaries

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man, in connection with nine cases of burglary and theft under investigation.

A warrant had been issued against the suspect who was spotted walking in Larnaca shortly after 6:30. During his arrest the man was found to be carrying burglary tools and a sum of €1,616 euros for which he was unable to provide adequate explanation.

In addition to six cases of burglary for which the suspect was initially arrested, police investigators revealed him to be involved in three others.

The nine cases of burglaries and attempted burglaries, were committed October 2022 to January 2023, at various Larnaca premises, including corporate offices, shops, a restaurant, and a residence.

Jewellery, a number of watches and a laptop were stolen from the residence, while various sums of money were stolen from other premises.

Larnaca police continues investigation.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Constantinos Christofides: cheap, clean energy the only way

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: Shameful state of RES and public transport

CM: Our View

Top presidential candidates share positions on environmental topics

Gina Agapiou

North protest over proposed building permit changes

Nikolaos Prakas

Pre-trial phase of passports case drags on

Elias Hazou

More rain and thunderstorms expected Monday night

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign