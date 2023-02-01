February 1, 2023

Road closed in the mountains, yellow warning lifted

A yellow weather warning ended at 7pm on Wednesday, but roads in the mountains remained closed due to heavy snowfall, the authorities said.

Police said that the roads in the Troodos area remain closed.  The authorities said that the Platres-Troodos Road, the Karvounas-Troodos Road, and the Prodromos-Troodos Road are closed due to heavy snowfall.

Other roads are only open for cars equipped with snow chains or with four-wheel drive. These included the Papoutsas-Agros Road, the Pedoulas-Moutoullas Road, ant the Pinewood-Kakopetria Road.

Police cautioned drivers to be careful, as the situation can change.

Temperatures were set to fall to 3 degrees C inland, 5 on the coast, and negative 2 in the mountains.

On Thursday, temperatures are set to rise to 13 degrees C inland, 15 on the coast, and 4 in the mountains.

The met service said that for Thursday is set to be mostly air, but on Friday there is a chance of isolated showers starting in the western areas of the island and then spreading.

Earlier on Wednesday, the met service urged the public to be careful as isolated heavy thunderstorms affected the island.

